The Houston Texans dropped to 0-2 after losing to the Indianapolis Colts by the score of 31-20, but rookie quarterback CJ Stroud is still keeping his confidence after the loss.

“Once we play together as a team, watch out,” CJ Stroud said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

Stroud did have a better day against the Colts than he did in his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Stroud completed 30-of-47 passes on Sunday for 384 yards and two touchdowns, which is a big improvement from the Ravens game, although it is against what many consider a weaker defense.

The Texans bet a lot on Stroud, selecting him with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, so the improvement this week is a good sign. They hope to have their franchise quarterback. Stroud spoke about the improvements this week.

“We took a step, we need to keep taking steps,” Stroud said, via Wilson.

It is clear that Stroud believes that there are brighter days ahead for the Texans, speaking with great confidence despite the loss. It will be intriguing to see how Stroud develops throughout the season and against tougher opponents.

It will be a tough test for Stroud next week, as he will face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, but their defense performed pretty well against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense.

After that, it will be the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to Houston, so another tough defense. The next couple of weeks will be a good indicator of Stroud and the Houston offense's improvement.