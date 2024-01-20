Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik plans to interview for multiple head coaching vacancies on Sunday.

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik continues to be one of the hottest names in the coaching carousel. Slowik has already interviewed for the head coach position of the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans and now has three more opportunities lined up for him. He plans to interview for the vacancies of the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, per Albert Breer at NBCS Boston.

The Texans are in the midst of preparing for a playoff matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, but the show must go on. This playoff run will likely be Slowik's last ride for the Texans, presumably deciding on a head coaching gig elsewhere after the season. Slowik's options in terms of the city, scheme, and fit with certain organizations are rare. There's a plethora of openings and it seemed like they'd all be more than happy with bringing in the offensive guru.

Slowik is extremely young in regards to a head coaching career, but he's a proven winner. After starting his career with the Washington Commanders with one of the most loaded coaching staffs in NFL history, Slowik then spent ample time with the San Fransisco 49ers behind Kyle Shanahan. He was used as an assistant throughout the 49ers' staff from 2017 to 2022 and then received his promotion with an offensive coordinator position for the Texans.

The 36-year-old seems to be drawing up a long career ahead of him. He's helped the Texans' offense flourish with a rookie quarterback, making average players at receiver and running back look explosive. Slowik is built for the modern-day NFL, putting points on the board at a fast pace. He's able to turn around an offense with minimal pieces, so with teams like the Falcons, Commanders, and Seahawks, Slowik is sure to thrive.