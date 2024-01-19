Ryan Day spoke about CJ Stroud's development at Ohio State

CJ Stroud is preparing for his biggest test yet in the NFL, as he leads his Houston Texans to take on the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in a divisional playoff game, and his college coach Ryan Day spoke about how his performance in last year's Peach Bowl against Georgia for Ohio State in the College Football Playoff showed what he could be at the next level.

“I think that game was definitely a culmination of his development at Ohio State,” Ryan Day said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “We say things during the season that you saw during that game. But I also thing that the stage was set, and he responded and competed his tail off. I think that's probably a better question for him on how he felt in that game. I think, especially when you play the quarterback position, you're a collection of your experiences. It leads you to where you are as a player and how you respond to different things.”

Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41 that day, but CJ Stroud played a great game and flashed what he could be at the NFL level. He has translated to the pros with the Texans, leading them to a playoff berth many did not see coming. Day believes he will only get better.

“The more experience you get, the more you can draw upon that and learn from your mistakes and enhance the things you do well,” Day said, via Breer. “He embraced that part of it. That was his last game as a Buckeye, but I think game after game he continued to develop and get better. Now you're seeing it translate to the NFL. So I think every game he plays in the NFL, you're going to see a better product next week.”

Stroud is trying to help his Texans avenge a 25-9 Week 1 loss to the Ravens in Saturday's game. It would be an upset win for Houston, but it would not be the first standout performance from Stroud this season.