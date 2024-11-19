The Houston Texans came away with an impressive 34-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night football, and the offensive line did a great job of protecting quarterback CJ Stroud from Micah Parsons and the other Dallas pass rushers. Stroud credited his offensive line when speaking after the game.

“Amazing, amazing. I was back there chilling a lot of times,” CJ Stroud said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. “I told Tytus (Howard) he had a big opportunity to play well against Micah (Parsons). He was able to do a really good job. I thought we mixed up the protections a lot pretty well. There's always things to clean up, but definitely took a step forward. That's what we wanted.”

The Texans' offensive line protected Stroud well, as he was only pressured on 36% of his drop backs, which is lower than the season rate of 41% coming into Monday's game against the Cowboys, according to ESPN. Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil spoke on how the unit came together to turn in a good performance and help the Texans get to 7-4 on the season.

“We put in some good work in practice this week. I think it showed up today,” Laremy Tunsil said, via Wilson. “We're just trying to stay consistent and build off this, man.”

Texans look to run away with AFC South

After the win over the Cowboys, the Texans sit at 7-4 on the season, firmly atop the AFC South division. The Indianapolis Colts are the only team that is remotely close at 5-6. If Houston handles business in the remaining games, it will come away with a division title. It helps that the Texans have already swept the Colts this season and have the tiebreaker over them as well. The final six games of the season give the Texans an opportunity to build on their division lead, while also making statements against AFC Playoff contenders.

The Texans will likely be favored in four of the six games they have left. Two of those games are against the Tennessee Titans, with other matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are likely the toughest matchup, but Houston should expect to win those four. The remaining two games on the schedule are against the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Both of those teams are Super Bowl hopefuls in the AFC, and winning even one of those would prove the Texans are a dangerous team heading into the playoffs.