The Houston Texans are gearing up for an important Monday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are on a losing streak and are desperate for a win. The Texans received good news on their defense for the clash, given the injury update on former first-round pick cornerback Jeff Okudah.

The Texans activated Okudah off the injured reserve and onto their active roster for Monday's game, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jeff Okudah started his NFL career with the Detroit Pistons in 2020 when the team selected him with their third overall pick in the draft. He appeared in nine games during his rookie year, amassing 47 tackles, and one interception.

After playing just one game in 2021, Okudah bounced back in 2022, hauling in a career-high 73 tackles, one forced fumble, one inception, and seven passes defended. He then joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 and totaled 44 tackles, a personal-best two interceptions, and three passes defended.

Okudah has not made his Texans debut yet due to his nursing of a quadriceps injury. Thankfully, the fifth-year cornerback seems to be healthy again and is ready to go against the Cowboys.

Okudah is not the only one who received a positive injury update for Monday's game. Wide receiver Nico Collins is a full-go for the matchup after missing five games with a hamstring ailment. Collins should provide stout depth to Houston's receiving core, which will excite star quarterback CJ Stroud.

Stroud continues to perform strongly after his Offensive Rookie of the Year-caliber season in 2023. Through his first 10 games of 2024, the former Ohio State standout has thrown for 2,371 yards and 12 touchdowns, Furthermore, he holds a QBR of 54.7, which ranks him 22nd in the NFL, per ESPN.

Stroud and the Texans are ready to snap their two-game losing streak with a hopeful win against the struggling Cowboys on Monday.