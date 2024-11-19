Nothing has worked for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Even AT&T Stadium has let the Cowboys down, as a piece of the retractable roof broke off and crashed to the field prior to Dallas’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans.

The falling debris didn’t injure anyone (unless you count Jerry Jones’ pride) and the roof was quickly closed again. But there's some symbolism in Jones’ massive, $1.3 billion monument to excess falling apart while the NFL world watches on.

The Texans were quick to work the broken roof into a cutthroat post following Houston’s 34-10 destruction of Dallas. The Texans' account featured a pic of the piece of metal that fell from the roof on Monday shaped like an “L” accompanied by the simple line “look out beLow.”

The message was clear. Houston had won the battle of bragging rights in the Lone Star State.

The Texans entered Week 11 on a two-game skid, with losses to the New York Jets and the Detroit Lions. However, Houston was able to get back in the win column against the hapless Cowboys.

Nico Collins made his long-awaited return to the Texans after missing five games with a hamstring injury. The fourth-year receiver led the team with four catches for 54 yards. But veteran running back Joe Mixon provided all the offense Houston would need on the night.

RB Joe Mixon powered the Texans past the Cowboys

Mixon’s excellent season continued as he turned 20 carries into 109 yards and three touchdowns while adding 44 yards on two receptions. Despite missing three games earlier in the season, Mixon is now up to 764 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns in eight games.

The Texans landed Mixon in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals in the offseason. Cincinnati originally planned to release the Pro Bowl back but instead shipped him to Houston. The Texans then signed Mixon to a three-year extension. That decision looks better each week as the eighth-year pro has been sensational this season, complementing the C.J. Stroud-led passing attack with a gritty ground game.

With the running game and defense showing up Monday night, Stroud didn’t need to do much to secure the win against Dallas. The sophomore passer went 23/34 for 257 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

The Cowboys were unable to keep pace with the Texans. Dallas once again turned to backup quarterback Cooper Rush and the offense was only able to muster 10 points against Houston. While Dak Prescott was in the building on Monday, the Pro Bowl signal caller was only there to watch. The Cowboys lost Prescott to a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 9.

Dallas has now lost five straight games and fallen to 3-7 on the season. With the win the Texans improved to 6-4. Houston is in first place in the AFC South with a divisional matchup against the 2-8 Tennessee Titans coming up in Week 12.