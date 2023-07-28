The Houston Texans are signing offensive tackle George Fant, according to a Friday tweet from theScore NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: Free agent OT George Fant is signing with the #Texans,” Schultz wrote. “I'm told the former #Seahawks' and # Jets' starter is fully healthy entering the 2023 campaign. Houston gets more protection up front for C.J. Stroud.”

Fant, a six-year NFL veteran with the Seahawks and the New York Jets, played in eight games and started in seven for the Jets in 2022. The Titans brought Fant and former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard in for workouts last Saturday. The Titans signed Hubbard on Friday after he spent the previous five seasons in Cleveland.

Fant will join a Houston offensive line that features tackle Laremy Tunsil and center Juice Scruggs, who was taken with the 62nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Scruggs, a former four-star recruit from Ashtabula, Ohio, was voted into the All-Big Ten Third Team by Big Ten coaches in 2022, according to Penn State's website. The Texans signed Tunsil to a three-year, $75 million contract extension with $50 million in guaranteed money in March.

Right tackle Tytus Howard will be under contract for Houston during the 2023 season, according to sports salaries and contracts website Spotrac. Howard, a former first-round selection from Alabama State, has played and started in 54 games for the Texans since he was taken with the 23rd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Texans' offensive line allowed 38 sacks last season, putting them on par with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens. They took spots ahead of the Jets, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots.