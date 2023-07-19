The Tennessee Titans will bring in former New York Jets offensive tackle George Fant for a workout on Saturday, according to a Wednesday tweet from theScore NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The #Titans are bringing in former #Jets OT George Fant for a workout Saturday,” Schultz wrote. “There's a good chance he signs, assuming all goes well. Starting RT Nicholas Petit-Frere is suspended for the first six games this season.”

George Fant, who spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, has played in 37 games and started in 36 for the Jets over the last three years. He played in eight games and started in seven last season despite being placed on injured reserve in late September.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Titans' offensive line features former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Andre Dillard, center Aaron Brewer and former Northwestern lineman Peter Skoronski, who was taken with the No. 11 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for six games for violating the league's gambling policy in June.

The Titans allowed 49 sacks during the 2022 season, putting them on par with the New York Giants toward the bottom of the NFL. They took spots ahead of the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts.

Former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Titans, according to a Sunday tweet from Boston Herald Patriots beat reporter Doug Kyed. He was released from the Cardinals in late May after spending three seasons in Arizona.