Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shares his thoughts on offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik being mentioned as a head coach candidate.

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is one of the hottest names in the head coach carousel. There are multiple vacancies across the league and a couple of those teams have kept their eye on Slowik for a potential interview. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke on Slowik as a possible candidate for other coaching gigs, giving him some insight on the process.

“Yeah, my advice to Bobby is to be selective,” said Ryans, per Aaron Wilson at Click2Houston. “You only get one opportunity to do it, and you want to make sure you’re selective and that you’re going to – if you get the opportunity – going to a place that you feel like you can be effective.”

While the future looks bright in Houston, Slowik may look to depart and lead his own team with a salary and responsibility raise. Both coaches were previously on the San Fransisco 49ers staff, known as some of the best in the league at their respective positions. Solowik has been with the Texans for just one season, but it may be time to pack his bags.

Ryans was adamant about his advice to Slowik, making sure to pick the right fit for his future. He's surely talking about the player personnel and staff that's already with certain teams. Yet, Ryan seems to be speaking on the entire organization as well, in terms of relationship with the front office, admiration for the city, and the history of the franchise. It's unclear whether Slowik chooses to leave Houston, but right now the focus lies on the Texans' potential playoff run this season.