Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks on rumors of his return to the New England Patriots, amid vacancies in Foxborough.

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke on rumors of his potential return to the New England Patriots, completely denying the truth to recent reports. Caserio is a former executive of the Patriots, as well as holding coaching roles with the organization. He has a lengthy history with the team, but right now he seems to have his full focus on the Texans' future.

“I'm going to try & hold my tongue here.. but this time of year a lot of things are said & anybody who makes a jackass statement that they either know me, or trust me, you can rely on this info-is honestly totally off base.. This becomes silly season-it happens every year.. Those that REALLY know me, know how I operate & what I'm about.. Other than SportsRadio 610 I'm not really a big media person.. I focus on the things I can control, not worry about some offhanded statements made out of left field that quite frankly have zero validity.. Whoever these reporters are that make these ridiculous statements-maybe you want to talk to me about it 1st before putting information out there that has ZERO basis..,” said Caserio, per Tyler Milner at SportsRadio 610.

There are going to be rumors every offseason with head coach openings, free agent signings, and more, but it's up to the person involved to react to situations. The Texans are in the playoffs for the first time in years, and much of that has to do with the draft success of Caserio and the front office that's been built in Houston.

Caserio may choose to speak on the statement again, following the Texans' playoff run, but right now it's not something he's giving much attention to. He's a great general manager for the Texans and the way both team's futures are looking, it may be best for him to stay in Houston and continue working toward a title.