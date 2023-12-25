The Texans didn't look like themselves in this one...

The Houston Texans' Week 16 loss against the Cleveland Browns was a disappointing setback in their 2023 NFL season. The Texans fell short with a score of 36-22, and several key factors contributed to their defeat. In this article, we will identify and discuss the personnel most to blame for this demoralizing loss. We will shed light on the individuals whose performances or decisions significantly impacted the game's outcome.

Week 16 Setback

The Texans faced a significant setback in Week 16 against the Browns during the 2023 NFL season. This left a bitter taste for the team and its fans. The defense grappled to contain the Browns' offensive prowess. They just yielded numerous significant plays and struggled to maintain consistent pressure on the opposing quarterback. On the offensive front, the Texans encountered obstacles in both passing and running plays. They also had notable breakdowns in the offensive line leading to inadequate protection and limited opportunities for their quarterback. These deficiencies, combined with questionable strategic and personnel choices, played a pivotal role in the Texans' downfall.

Houston's defensive unit found itself unable to halt Cleveland's offensive onslaught, while the Texans' offense struggled to advance against the formidable Cleveland defense. Quarterback Case Keenum endured a challenging outing, throwing two interceptions. He failed to reach the red zone before being replaced. This prompts the question: Was DeMeco Ryans justified in his quarterback decision? Although Keenum orchestrated a comeback in the previous week against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday's performance suggested that rookie Davis Mills might have been the more promising quarterback in limited action. With the looming possibility of CJ Stroud returning to the lineup next week after recovering from a concussion, the quarterback decision becomes a pressing issue for the Texans.

Here we will look at the Houston Texans who are most to blame for their Week 16 loss vs. the Cleveland Browns.

Coaching

In a game of immense importance with playoff implications, the Texans failed to bring the energy needed. The defense struggled to keep up with Amari Cooper, and the offensive play-calling lacked cohesion. This was particularly true up until garbage time. The decision to alternate between backup quarterbacks in the first half seemed perplexing and had little impact. A notable instance highlighted the team's surrender mentality. They trailed 22-7 late in the first half, facing a third-and-13 from their 29. In that scenario, the Texans opted for a conservative running play and then punted. It was reminiscent of waving the white flag.

Case Keenum

Case Keenum's outing was far from stellar. He completed only 11 of 17 passes for 62 yards and threw a pair of interceptions before being substituted by Davis Mills in the fourth quarter. The decision to deploy Mills in certain packages from the start suggested a short leash for Keenum. After falling behind 36-7 following his second interception, Keenum was benched for good. The potential return of Stroud from concussion protocol in Week 17 could significantly impact the Texans' playoff prospects. If Stroud remains sidelined, Mills appears likely to start over Keenum.

Offense

By the early fourth quarter, the Texans had only one snap in Browns territory. That resulted in a punt. Aside from Case Keenum's troubles, the running game provided little support. The game underscored the importance of Stroud to the Texans' offense. It;'s crystal clear that without the star rookie QB, the unit seemed a mere shadow of itself.

Star RB Devin Singletary was red-hot entering this game. He carried the ball nine times for 44 yards and caught all three of his targets for 19 yards in the 36-22 loss to the Browns. Although effective on the ground, his workload diminished as the game slipped away from the Texans. He was effective with the ball, but he just didn't get the ball often enough.

Defense

The Texans' defense faced a tough challenge right from the start. Seasoned veteran Joe Flacco and explosive wideout Amari Cooper connected for 53 yards on the game's first play. Cooper's performance equaled Lee Evans' 2006 record for the most yardage against the Texans by an opposing receiver. The defensive strategy against Cooper proved ineffective. In addition, Flacco, signed off the street after Deshaun Watson's injury, exploited the Texans' secondary. He even completed a fourth-down pass under heavy pressure. This sequence encapsulated the struggles faced by the Texans' defense throughout the day.

Looking Ahead

The Houston Texans' Week 16 loss to the Cleveland Browns unfolded as a multifaceted struggle, implicating various facets of the team. We saw questionable coaching decisions, exemplified by conservative play-calling and an enigmatic quarterback shuffle. Their offensive unit also failed to establish a foothold against the formidable Browns defense. This performance just underscored critical deficiencies for Houston. The defensive woes, particularly in containing the explosive connection between Joe Flacco and Amari Cooper, further compounded the team's challenges. As the Texans face a pivotal Week 17 matchup against the Titans with playoff hopes hanging in the balance, addressing these issues becomes imperative. The potential return of CJ Stroud and the increased involvement of playmakers like Devin Singletary offer glimmers of hope. That said, decisive adjustments and a collective team effort are requisite for the Texans to rebound and secure a postseason berth.