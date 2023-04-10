The Houston Texans will almost certainly make further changes in the 2023 offseason. This is especially true given the number of open places on their roster. Additionally, the Texans aim to go as far as they can. They can, of course, do so through the draft. Here we’ll look at which rookie prospects the Texans will draft with each of their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Texans are well-positioned for the 2023 NFL Draft with 12 selections. These include four in the sixth round that were acquired via trade. They have the second overall pick and the 12th overall pick, along with six selections within the top 105 picks. This gives them the opportunity to draft a franchise quarterback and surround him with a talented team.

In the previous year’s draft, the Texans acquired high-level players such as Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr., and Dameon Pierce. They are expected to draft a quarterback in the first round from the remaining pool. This list includes Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis. The Texans are in a strong position to add another game-changing rookie class and build a competitive team.

Let’s look at who the Texans will choose in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Houston Texans: 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1st round 2nd overall pick: QB Bryce Young

The Texans’ first-round draft pick is expected to be influenced by the Panthers’ decision. We expect Carolina to pick CJ Stroud. This means that Bryce Young will go to Houston. Young is seen as a strong choice due to his leadership, pedigree, arm strength, and athleticism. His accuracy and football IQ are considered his two most exceptional qualities, as he can make accurate tight-window throws to all parts of the field.

Despite concerns about his size, Young has consistently demonstrated his accuracy as a passer, ability to read defenses, and playmaking ability in the SEC. These traits are expected to translate well to the NFL, making him a desirable choice for the Texans.

461 total yards & 4 touchdowns. @_bryce_young made it look easy against Georgia's tough defense in the 2021 SEC Championship 🔥 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Fgo8wTVQ4h — NFL (@NFL) April 1, 2023

1st round 12th overall pick: WR Jordan Addison

The Texans are looking for a dynamic wide receiver to pair with their new franchise quarterback, and Jordan Addison could be a good fit. Although Addison measured a little shorter and slower than expected at the Combine, he has a nice blend of speed and quickness that could make him the go-to guy for Houston. His refined route-running, ball skills, and big-play ability make him an attractive option for many NFL teams.

Addison has already proven himself as a standout player at both Pittsburgh and USC and is expected to have an immediate impact in the NFL. While he may not be a viable WR1 right away, he brings many translatable traits that could make him one of the rookie receivers to watch in the 2023 season. With recent trends showing impact rookies in NFL passing offenses, Addison could be a valuable addition to any team.

2nd round 33rd overall pick: EDGE Lukas Van Ness

DeMeco Ryans, the new head coach for the Texans, is looking for disruptive players for his defensive line. Van Ness should be a good match. With his explosive pass rush and relentless style of play, Van Ness has the potential to become an impact starter in the NFL. He is still relatively new to playing on the edge, though. That makes his room for growth even more exciting.

Van Ness has the versatility to play both inside and outside on a defensive line. This is highly valued in today’s NFL where multiple fronts are common. He is a high-ceiling prospect with a lot of potential to become a dominant defensive playmaker. Overall, Van Ness has the necessary qualities to become a valuable addition to any team.

3rd round 65th overall pick: OT Matthew Bergeron

Matthew Bergeron’s tenure as a starter for Syracuse began in his freshman year and has continued ever since. He initially played as a right tackle before transitioning to the left side in 2020. This showcased his versatility. Bergeron boasts impressive body control and mobility, making him a fluid operator on the field. He is capable of redirecting and pivoting with ease and is effective when working laterally. As a smart player, Bergeron has excellent timing in the run game and displays exceptional awareness in pass protection.

3rd round 73rd overall pick: EDGE Mike Morris

Mike Morris shows promise as a three-down defender for the Texans. Developing his pass-rushing technique will be vital to his progress in the NFL. Morris has potential due to his ability to play in different positions. His flexibility enables the defensive coordinator to implement creative DL strategies to impact opposing quarterbacks. Morris should be suited to play as a hand-in-dirt defensive end in the future. Initially, he may function as a rotational defender but has the potential to become a multi-year starter for Houston.

4th round 104th overall pick: DT Moro Ojomo

Moro Ojomo is a fifth-year senior defensive lineman who has an impressive record of playing in 50 games and making 30 starts. He enjoyed a standout season in 2022. He even earned a spot on the Second-Team All-Big-12 Team after recording 33 tackles and three sacks. Although Ojomo has spent five years in college, he enrolled at just 16 years old. That makes him a potentially intriguing prospect for the Texans due to the possibility of further physical development.

5th round 161st overall pick: TE Josh Whyle

Josh Whyle is a good athlete with exceptional skills in the passing game. In college, he exhibited excellent hands, body control, and ball skills. Whyle’s versatility allows him to contribute as both a big slot and in-line TE. This makes him a potential early contributor for the Texans.

6th round 188th overall pick: CB Jakorian Bennett

In the 6th round with the 188th overall pick, the Texans should pick CB Jakorian Bennett. He is a versatile senior defensive back from Maryland who can play various positions depending on the defensive formation.

6th round 201st overall pick: S Quindell Johnson

With the 201st overall pick, Houston can go with S Quindell Johnson. He is a proven playmaker from Memphis with good size, athleticism, and versatility in coverage.

6th round 203rd overall pick: LB Merlin Robertson

With pick No. 203, the Texans can draft LB Merlin Robertson. He is a versatile player who can play both stacked inside linebacker and edge rusher and is a solid run defender.

7th round 230th overall pick: CB Carrington Valentine

With the 230th overall pick, Houston can select CB Carrington Valentine. He offers depth at cornerback and value on special teams. Valentine also has the potential to become a starter if he improves on his technical consistency.

7th round 259th overall pick: WR Andrei Iosivas

With the very last pick, the Texans can finish with WR Andrei Iosivas. He is a track star from Princeton with impressive physical attributes. He can also potentially become a featured receiver in the Houston offense.