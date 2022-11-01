Brandin Cooks’ Twitter likes hint at Cowboys, Vikings trade desires

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been one of the players most frequently linked with a move at the trade deadline. Various teams could use a versatile wide receiver like Cooks, and with the Texans rebuilding, a deal makes a ton of sense. It seems that Cooks is on board with a trade, too, and he may have a couple of preferred destinations lined up. Cooks’ recent Twitter activity showed the wide receiver liking posts linking him with trades to the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys, suggesting he has an interest in those two organizations as potential landing spots.

Brandin Cooks recent likes 👀 pic.twitter.com/MxnVFlMyYr — Timberwolves Muse (@Wolvesmuse) November 1, 2022

In addition to the tweets in the screenshot above, Cooks was also seen liking posts connecting him to the Cowboys. Cooks liked a tweet from Cowboys reporter Ed Werder indicating Dallas would be in the market for a wide receiver at Tuesday’s deadline.

With trade deadline hours away, NFL GM says #Cowboys looking at potential trades for a WR. CeeDee Lamb’s 556 yards rank ninth in league. #Cowboys haven’t had a 100-yard receiving game through eight games for the first time since 1973 – 50 seasons. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 1, 2022

Either one of those teams would be attractive landing spots for Cooks, who would escape the Texans’ rebuild and land with a Super Bowl contender. The Vikings (6-1) and Cowboys (6-2) both figure to be playoff teams in 2022, and Cooks would get the opportunity to join a contender for the stretch run of the season. It’s easy to see why he’s keen on those organizations as a landing spot.

Whether the Texans get a Brandin Cooks trade done at the deadline remains to be seen, but it’s clear that he’s on board with the idea of moving on.

In 2022, Cooks has 32 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown. The 29-year-old has topped 1,000 receiving yards in six of the first eight years of his NFL career, but is on pace to fall short of that threshold this season. Perhaps a trade to Dallas or Minnesota could get him back on track toward his usual level of production.