The Houston Texans are not messing around anymore. After years of ineptitude, the Texans have been active as ever this offseason and during the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, the Texans have inked former Tampa Bay Buccaneers OL Shaq Mason to a three-year extension worth $36 million, per Jordan Schultz of The Score.

‘Breaking: G Shaq Mason is finalizing a 3-year, $36M extension with the #Texans, his agent @DerykGilmore of @Day1SportsEnt tells me. He gets $22M guaranteed with a $10M signing bonus.’

Mason now gets a nice payday with the Texans, who are doing whatever it takes to protect franchise QB CJ Stroud. Mason played with the New England Patriots and protected Tom Brady and won two Super Bowls with the team. Then, Mason was traded to the Buccaneers to team up again with Brady. The Buccaneers then dealt Mason to the Texans in a cost-cutting move, and he gets rewarded with a huge paycheck.

Former Patriots executive Nick Caserio is now the GM for the Texans, so this is another familiar face coming to the team.

The Texans have added a few veteran faces to the team this offseason, including tight end Dallas Schultz, running back Devin Singletary, and wide receiver Robert Woods. They then made a blockbuster deal during the NFL Draft by moving up to select Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. one pick after grabbing Stroud.

It has been a rough couple of seasons i Houston since the Deshaun Watson drama, but the young faces and veterans making their way to the team might make for a somewhat surprising 2023 season.