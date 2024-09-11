All the accolades that C.J. Stroud achieved a year ago can make it difficult to remember that he’s still a learning and developing NFL quarterback. Stroud already led the Houston Texans to a win in the 2024 season after he helped Houston pull off a thrilling 29-27 win against the Indianapolis Colts on the road last Sunday. However, Stroud still has a heavy burden on his shoulders, which comes with his success as a rookie in 2023. That season, he passed for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns with just five interceptions while leading the Texans to their first playoff appearance since 2019. At just 22 years old and in his second year in the NFL, Stroud appears to understand what it takes to become an effective team leader.

“I'm the captain of the ship, and I've got to run it the right way,” Stroud said. “And I feel like I've stepped into the role of not only holding guys accountable but also holding myself accountable to those moments. I don't let anything slide.”

There are high hopes for the Texans in 2024, and Stroud is why. Stroud watched hours of film to master the playbook and communicated with Texans teammates throughout the offseason, which helped his growth. Now that he's captaining Houston, Captain Stroud will try to help the Texans sail toward another AFC South crown.

What's next for Captain C.J. Stroud and the Texans?

The lights will be a lot brighter for Houston's next game as they host Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. This matchup will be the opposite of strengths based on Week 1's results. In one corner, the Texans have Stroud, who shows no signs of a sophomore slump, leading a high-powered offense. On the other hand, Chicago has a defensive unit that nearly won their season-opening matchup against the Tennessee Titans single-handedly.

The Bears only allowed 4.2 yards per passing attempt against the Titans, which will be a tough test for Stroud and the Texans. Sure, Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins will be more challenging than what Chicago faced against Tennessee. But the Bears' secondary is no joke, meaning this game could be decided in the trenches. Chicago has a fearsome pass-rushing attack, and the Texans struggled to keep Stroud upright against the Colts.

So, if Houston can keep the pocket clean, they should have a shot at picking apart the Bears' backfield. Whichever side breaks the other is bound to win this exciting matchup.