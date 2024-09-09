The Houston Texans escaped with a narrow 29-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the NFL season. C.J. Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans have given some clarity over the controversial ending to the first half.

In one of the most entertaining games on the Sunday slate, the Texans used Stefon Diggs' anticipated debut to their advantage. The veteran's two-touchdown day was the edge they needed against a strong Indianapolis offense led by Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor.

After an auspicious start for the Texans, driving downfield without very little resistance and jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead thanks to the 51-yard boot from Ka'imi Fairbairn, things got dicey in a hurry. Richardson and the Colts offense erupted on the next drive, with a 60-yard strike to wide receiver Alec Pierce for a score. One Diggs touchdown later, and it was officially on for both competitive teams.

Richardson threw a costly interception to Texans rookie DB Calen Bullock, after an 11-play, 47-yard drive for the Colts. The door was open for Houston to take a commanding lead before the break. With 2:39 remaining in the first half, it was officially go-time for Stroud and the offense. Running back Joe Mixon glided for 25 yards on the opening three plays of the drive, and Stroud handled the rest with Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz over the middle of the field. Then, things took a very odd turn.

A seven-yard pass to Schultz to the Indianapolis 31-yard line set up the Texans for at least a field goal. However, officials paused action to review the catch before Stroud could spike to give them time on the clock. Simply put, a 10-second runoff because of all of the reviews and confusion gave the Texans five seconds, instead of the 15 that they would've had initially.

As a result, a lofty incompletion to WR Tank Dell left the Texans flat as they ran into the locker room without much-needed momentum.

C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans took accountability for Texans

While it didn't end up mattering, it is an issue that the AFC contenders don't want to allow fester into future games. Ryans is well aware of what the Texans aspire to accomplish in the 2024-25 season, and he is the type of competitor who will not let mistakes happen twice.

“It’s just us as coaches — starting with me — communicating on the sidelines,” Ryans said, via a transcript from the team.

Stroud has also only just begun his second season in Houston. Despite all he's accomplished already in his NFL career – winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and guiding his team to a 2023-24 Wild Card win – his leadership will continue to grow with more opportunities.

“Week 1, everybody’s rusty,” Stroud said. “I’m rusty; we’re rusty as a whole. I think the officials told us one thing, but we got another.”

“I’ve got to be better right there,” he continued. “That’s something we can definitely learn from.”

The Texans are 1-0 to start the new year, and face a stout Chicago Bears defense in Week 2 for Sunday Night Football. They will have a full week of practice to take another look at their errors before Stroud duels 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams.