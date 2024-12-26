The Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud walked into NRG Stadium involved in a potential playoff preview. Stroud and the AFC South champs looked nothing like a team ready for the postseason. The QB himself admitted one “terrible excuse” involving the 31-2 embarrassment against the Baltimore Ravens.

The second-year QB finished 17-of-31 passing but settled for just 185 yards. He also took five sacks on the evening. Stroud, though, explained the reason behind his dismal performance, per Texans reporter Cody Stoots of Houston football.

“C.J. Stroud said he’s a little banged up and not making the throws but then said ‘well that’s a terrible excuse,'” Stoots said. “Said he needs to start making plays and making the throws.”

Stroud clearly played without being at 100% against one of the AFC's best teams.

Did CJ Stroud play one of his worst games vs. Ravens?

It's not known what ailments were plaguing the Texans' QB1 before the game. He did leave momentarily after one sack due to what looked like an arm injury. Still, he looked nothing like the dominating rookie of 2023.

Stroud misfired on multiple short passing attempts. Baltimore delivered a barrage of pressure to rattle Stroud.

Stroud never looked like a comfortable QB in front of his home fans. Or even in front of Houston native and legendary singer Beyonce, who provided the halftime entertainment. But the Christmas day debacle adds to a string of disappointing moments for Stroud.

The Kansas City Chiefs intercepted him twice just four days ago. That was also the game that saw Stroud spill tears after losing teammate Tank Dell to a dislocated knee. Stroud's endured other notable struggles this season.

He settled for only 131 yards in the 20-12 win over the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 15. Stroud got intercepted twice in the 32-27 upset loss to the Tennessee Titans back on Nov. 24. Defenses have picked him off twice in four games total. Worse for Stroud? The Houston QB only has two 300-yard performances this season and just one three-touchdown game.

The Texans remain playoff bound with Stroud behind center. Yet Wednesday's debacle became one of the worst '24 outings for Stroud. His QB rating dropped to 59.2 for the second time this season. He took the highest number of sacks since the eight the New York Jets snatched on Halloween against him. His QBR even dipped to a season-worst 13.2.

Stroud is blessed to head to two straight playoff appearances in his first two seasons. Christmas day, however, became nightmarish for the banged up QB.