CJ Stroud seems to be making the most out of his pro-athlete status

CJ Stroud is coming off an impressive rookie season. Earning a Pro Bowl selection and winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, the Houston Texans quarterback has shown plenty of promise at a young age. Right now, it seems as if he's making the most out of his pro-athlete status as well.

Stroud was seen leaving a celebrity softball game together with model and television personality Amber Rose, per 97.9 The Box and JPA Football. The pair were walking side by side to a white Lamborghini amid a swarm of paparazzi taking pictures and videos.

Amber Rose & Texans QB CJ Stroud spotted leaving Travis Scott's celeb softball game together in Houston. pic.twitter.com/PZP2OF5f9k — 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) February 16, 2024

CJ Stroud was nice enough to give Amber Rose a ride to her hotel after her original ride left her. They just met for the first time at the celebrity softball game. https://t.co/IRCUk43H9V pic.twitter.com/9E0yC1jcta — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 16, 2024

Many athletes have been known to be associated with celebrities in the past. It's common, considering the similar financial capabilities and lifestyle habits of both parties. Regardless, when one is linked to a famous other, he better be ready for the overwhelming publicity that comes along.

Look at Travis Kelce for example. The Chiefs tight end is currently in a relationship with none other than Taylor Swift. From added Instagram and Twitter followers to increased media coverage, Kelce's name rose to a level of popularity never seen before in his career.

While Amber Rose may be more synonymous with the Rap/Hip Hop scene, she's still a known Hollywood personality, so Stroud might need to start getting used to more than just football media trying to hound him continuously.

While there may be a concern from many sports fans on how a celebrity lifestyle may be a distraction to an athlete's growth, it has worked well for several big names in the past.

And as of now, there's nothing official between the two yet, based on Amber Rose's Instagram story. CJ Stroud is young and is just putting himself out there while living his best life.