The Houston Texans drafted QB CJ Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and wasted no time bringing in some help for him. In fact, they actually heeded advice from their new quarterback when drafting WR Nathaniel “Tank” Dell.

New duo in Houston 👀 C.J. Stroud came through for Tank Dell 🤝 pic.twitter.com/2xpVaDc5Ap — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 2, 2023

The Texans drafted Tank Dell in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 69 overall pick. The receiver played his college ball at Houston, and was friends with Stroud before they became teammates. When Stroud was drafted, Dell texted him congratulations and told him to have the Texans draft him as well. Stroud said he put in a good word for him, and it looks like as such, because Dell is joining Stroud as a rookie in Houston.

Dell is a smaller receiver, but possesses a quickness that will make him a major open field threat at the next level. Stroud has to be excited that the Texans are doing everything they can to give him weapons to start his rookie season.

Dell and Stroud join an offense that is relatively void of talent, so both will have a big plate in front of them going into the season. Stroud is being tasked with turning around one of the worst offenses in the NFL, a big expectation for the rookie quarterback.

Of course, CJ Stroud will not be expected to immediately transform the Texans into a playoff team in his first year. However, Houston hopes that he and Tank Dell develop chemistry quickly and start to build the pieces of a formidable offensive unit for the Texans.