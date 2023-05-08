Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud recently said in an interview that he felt disrespected by Ohio State football bringing in now Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers on a visit in 2021, when Stroud was expected to take over the starting role from Justin Fields.

“I mean the first one was like man, how hard can I make it on myself to like, be better, and Ohio State wasn’t gonna be easy,” CJ Stroud said, via Unnecessary Roughness. “I had another quarterback I came in with, that I knew I was going to to play early… So Justin was the starter, I was the backup and the next year, they brought somebody else in. Quinn Ewers the Texas quarterback, was the number one player I think ever ranked, high school. They brought like a weekend of fall camp which is training camp for us, and I kind of felt disrespected.”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone was upset Nikola Jokic was called for a technical foul during the incident with Suns owner Mat Ishbia. When asked if Malone thought it made a difference that the fan was Ishbia, he replied, “I don’t give a 💩” pic.twitter.com/dYaxE4OPSw — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 8, 2023

Stroud was asked if the Ohio State football program talked him through it when they brought in Quinn Ewers on a visit, and his answer shows how ruthless college football can be.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“They told me the day he came,” Stroud said, via Unnecessary Roughness.

His answer got laughs out of the hosts, but then was asked if that experience forms his mindset heading into the NFL with the Texans.

“I definitely think, like, everything I’ve got in my life has been earned, never given,” Stroud said, via Unnecessary Roughness. “And I pride myself on that, I think that’s why I kind of have a chip on my shoulder a little bit. I have that dog in me just because I know I’ve been counted out multiple times. I mean they brought in a guy two weeks before our first game, and I thought I was the guy. That just shows man it’s a business at the end of the day.”