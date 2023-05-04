Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Houston Texans had an unforgettable week by landing CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. in the 2023 NFL Draft. After years of mediocrity, the Texans are trying hard to get back to playing relevant football, and they have gotten back on track with a decent draft haul. Now, the Texans are adding former Carolina Panthers second-round pick Greg Little to protect Stroud, per Little’s agent, David Canter.

‘Congratulations to @gsefootball client @Thegreglittle on signing with @HoustonTexans’

Little was a second-round choice by the Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft and played just 14 games in two seasons. Then, the Panthers traded him to the Miami Dolphins for a seventh-round pick, and he played in all 17 games and started seven of those for Miami this past season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When healthy, Little has shown to be a big factor up front, although he missed the entire 2021 season with an injury. Greg Little is still just 25 years old and doesn’t turn 26 until November, so there is a lot of hope for him to turn things around in Houston.

The Texans have been active in free agency, inking veterans such as Robert Woods, Devin Singletary, and Dallas Schultz to deals. The Texans also moved on from Lovie Smith and hired DeMeco Ryans as the new head coach, so there are a lot of new faces in Houston after another tough season.

The new-look Houston offense should be fun to watch, believe it or not, even with veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks being traded to the Dallas Cowboys.