After putting together back-to-back standout performances, Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud is the new betting favorite to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award on BetOnline, according to Sean Pendergast.

Stroud overtakes Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, the preseason favorite, after three games. The Ohio State product has a slight edge over Robinson with the new odds, as he sits at +250 while Robinson is just behind at +275.

Stroud led the Texans to a win last Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars, his first win as an NFL quarterback. Through three games he's completed 64.5% of his passes for 906 yards and four touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception but has fumbled the ball twice. His 98 passer rating is currently ranked 10th among qualified quarterbacks.

Robinson put together a strong start to his campaign with a touchdown in Week 1 and a 124-yard performance on the ground in Week 2 but put up his first dud of the season last Sunday. The Falcons trailed for most of the game which limited Robinson to 33 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The Texans selected Stroud with the second overall pick in April's draft, six picks ahead of Robinson. They could turn this into a two-man race if they continue to impress, especially considering the injuries to fellow rookies Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson.

No Texans player has ever won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. CJ Stroud could become the first to do it and would be the first quarterback to win the award since Justin Herbert in 2020.