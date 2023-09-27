The outstanding play of Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has gotten the attention of New York Giants legend Eli Manning.

Manning shared his thoughts on Stroud in an interview with The Spun's Chris Rosvoglu on Tuesday.

“That’s tough. I haven’t seen every single game this season, but I know CJ Stroud is playing well in Houston. Even though he’s a rookie, they’re asking a lot of him. I’ve been really impressed watching him. Of course, some guys like Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa are playing well. Tua might be playing as well as anybody at the quarterback position,” Eli Manning said.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Manning isn't alone in his assessment. Hall of Fame Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon chimed in on CJ Stroud after the latter broke one of his records. Stroud's 121 pass attempts with zero interceptions through his first three games easily surpassed Moon's previous record by 18.

“Records are made to be broken. That mark stood for a long time. Nice it was broken by a Houston area team! Congrats, CJ,” Moon said on Tuesday.

3rd Most passing yards in a rookies first 3 games. Gonna need another big game from CJ Stroud to help Texans win their first home game since 2021 this Sunday vs Steelers #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/p7QlhPwuoU — CJ Anderson SzN 💫 (@AyooTexanNation) September 26, 2023

Stroud completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 280 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' 37-17 romp over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. He has racked up 906 passing yards, four touchdown passes, and zero interceptions this season.

CJ Stroud recently overtook Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson as the new favorite to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award. If Stroud continues playing the way he's been playing, he will eventually earn that accolade.

Stroud faces a tough challenge in TJ Watt's Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. Can the Texans keep the red-hot Steelers at bay? Stay tuned.