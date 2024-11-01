The Houston Texans had an eventful Thursday Night Football matchup with the New York Jets. The Texans led the Jets 7-0 by halftime. However, before that point, Houston was hit with an injury scare on star quarterback CJ Stroud.

Stroud took a hit and was slow to get up. He regained himself but looked like he was in pain, as described by Jordan Pun of Texans thoughts.

Hopefully, CJ Stroud did not suffer a serious injury and can continue his availability for Houston. Stroud amassed 115 yards by the end of the first half.

Stroud was not the only one who suffered an injury scare on Thursday. Will Andersen Jr. exited with an apparent lower-body injury.

The second-year quarterback is down some receiving targets due to injuries to Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins but he remains confident in the Texans' other contributors, namely John Metchie III and Xavier Hutchinson.

“Metch and Hutch are two guys that, Match is considered in year three, but his rookie year was kind of last year with us,” CJ Stroud said, via James Palmer of Underdog Fantasy. “I believe he's playing really good ball. He made some big plays last game and is somebody who I just think needs his ops and he'll be able to do a lot. And I've been able to spend a bunch of time with him. One of my best friends on the team, as you guys know. And Hutch is the same way. Hutch is somebody who I came in with. I've been throwing routes on air with him for two years straight now. And I think our connection, you could see it last week, grow. And it'll continue to do better, so I'm excited to see those buys get the opportunities.”

The Texans seem like they have enough depth to stay afloat during their injuries.