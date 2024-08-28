The Houston Texans had to make some tough decisions when forming their 53-man roster, and one of them was cutting wide receiver Noah Brown. The receiver was a reliable player for the Texans and quarterback C.J. Stroud when he signed with the team last season, but with so much depth at the position, they had to move on.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said that he expects Brown to be picked up by a team soon and that it was tough releasing him, according to reporter Aaron Wilson.

“Nick Caserio said cutting Noah Brown was a ‘tough' decision and called him one of the tougher guys they had expects him to be playing for another team soon,” Wilson tweeted.

Brown was selected in the seventh-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons, and he signed one-year deals in 2021 and 2022 after playing out his rookie contract. Brown signed with the Texans in 2023, and had one of the best seasons of his career, catching 33 passes for 567 yards and two touchdowns.

With many intriguing players on the waiver wire after the cut deadline, there's a good chance that Brown will find another team sooner rather than later.

Noah Brown was a surprise cut for the Texans

The Houston Texans came into training camp with a lot of depth at wide receiver, and there was a chance that somebody good would be on the outside looking in. John Metchie III's name was brought up a lot as a possible trade candidate for teams since it was unsure if he'd make the Texans roster, but it was Noah Brown who was the odd man out.

Brown was a veteran in the receiver room and had the ability to make big plays on the field, but after the Texans traded for Stefon Diggs in the offseason, there was a chance that he could push other receivers off the roster. Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell are expected to be the top receivers for the Texans as the season approaches.

Stroud and the Texans will be going into next season with high expectations after making a run in the playoffs, defeating the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round but eventually losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round. With new offensive weapons such as Diggs and running back Joe Mixon, there's a good chance they can make another run in the postseason.

For Brown, with teams inquiring about him while he was on the Texans, he should find a team that needs a veteran wide receiver soon. Brown has the resume and experience to improve anybody's wide receiver room, and it'll be interesting to see what team he goes to next.