CJ Stroud's debut with the Houston Texans in Week 1 didn't go according to plan. Houston was defeated in convincing fashion by the Baltimore Ravens. Stroud performed fairly well, going 28-44 through the air. However, he didn't record a touchdown in the loss. Things have taken a turn for the worse ahead of Week 2, as Stroud was placed on the injury report as questionable, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“The #Texans added QB C.J. Stroud to the injury report with a right shoulder issue and he is listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the #Colts,” Pelissero reports.

Texans: CJ Stroud dealing with injury ahead of Week 2

The former Ohio State football superstar QB still has room to grow, but Stroud displayed promise in his NFL debut despite the defeat. But this injury is concerning. Davis Mills would likely get the call if Stroud is forced to miss the Texans' Week 1 affair. Case Keenum is also an option.

It should be noted that Stroud fully practiced on Wednesday and Thursday before being limited in practice Friday and ultimately receiving the questionable status.

Houston has a strong opportunity to take care of business against an Indianapolis Colts team that features no shortage of questions on their roster. Winning the contest will obviously prove to be much more difficult if CJ Stroud ends up missing the game. Houston will closely monitor Stroud's shoulder injury over the weekend prior to Sunday's kickoff.

