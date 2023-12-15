The Texans might be in trouble in Week 15 as CJ Stroud is still in concussion protocol.

The Houston Texans are in the middle of a playoff push. However, CJ Stroud is currently dealing with an injury and it's not looking like he'll be ready to go in Week 15. This creates a major speed bump for Houston's chances of making the postseason.

Now, he's not officially ruled out. But CJ Stroud is still in concussion protocol, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Texans' rookie quarterback has not practiced throughout the week.

“Texans' QB CJ Stroud is not practicing today due to the concussion he suffered last week, meaning he has not practiced all week, casting doubt on his availability for Sunday's game at Tennessee.”

If Stroud cannot play, then Davis Mills will fill in as the starting quarterback. This is a less-than-ideal situation for Houston. They're currently one game back from first place in the AFC South. Additionally, they're taking on a Tennessee Titans team who just pulled off a massive upset over the Miami Dolphins. Not having Stroud in the lineup could prove to be detrimental.

He's been a maniac this season after displaying insane arm talent in his rookie year. The Texans must keep him healthy, as Stroud is the future of this franchise. So far this season, the talented rookie has thrown for 3,631 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. CJ Stroud has made a serious case to win the Rookie of the Year award.

With that said, this injury is just a bump in the road in CJ Stroud's journey. Although it's not looking like he'll play in Week 15 against the Titans, the Texans' future looks incredibly bright with him under center.