The Houston Texans selected nine players in the 2023 NFL Draft, with second overall pick CJ Stroud the crown jewel of the class. For Stroud, it was the culmination of a lifelong dream, leading to an emotional moment on stage.

Stroud’s lofty draft position quieted plenty of doubters, but an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports revealed that the former Ohio State Buckeyes signal caller believes there are plenty of important points yet to be made in that regard.

When asked by King what he’s learned over the last few months, Stroud said he’s become considerably more humble.

“Humility is something I’m not afraid of,” Stroud said. “It’s something I’m accustomed to. This was all probably just a humble moment God wanted me to go through.”

Stroud also fired back at critics, keeping things in perspective with his response to the longtime journalist.

“A lot of people haven’t played the sport, and I mean critics are gonna critique. For me I know the film speaks for itself. Everything that I’ve done in college, I’ve been very consistent,” the Texans’ prized draft pick said. “I think I’ve been one of the most consistent players in college football for the last two years.

“If you turn on the tape, you can see, you can answer the questions. But those who don’t understand tape might want to go to other things and analyze other things. They’re more than welcome to do such.

“But the people who are making the choices and the picks, they knew what I can do. They understood the IQ that I do have.”

The Texans’ newest starting quarterback candidate left college ranked number one all-time in Big Ten career passing efficiency, with a rating of 182.39. He also holds the Buckeyes’ all-time record for completion percentage, having completed 71.9% of his passes in 2021, although that number dropped to 66.3% in 2022.

CJ Stroud is not expected to be the favorite for Rookie of the Year next season, but he does have a great chance to win the starting quarterback job in Houston.

Last season, the Texans were led by Davis Mills at quarterback. Mills completed 61 percent of his passes, as the Texans stumbled to a 3-13-1 record.