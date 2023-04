Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Houston Texans have pulled off an NFL Draft shocker, as they have traded up for the Arizona Cardinals’ number-three pick after taking CJ Stroud with the second selection. The Texans received the third pick, which they used to select Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. Meanwhile, the Cardinals received the 12th pick, the 33rd, a 2024 first round pick and a 2024 third, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. T

