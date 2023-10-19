Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud is keeping his Ohio State football handshake tradition alive in the NFL ranks.

CJ Stroud shook the hands of every player on the Ohio State football roster during his college days at Ohio State. He has “25 to 30” handshakes with his Texans teammates to improve team camaraderie, per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime.

One of CJ Stroud's most famous handshakes is with Texans wide receiver Tank Dell. Stroud and Dell shake hands every time they connect for a touchdown. They patterned their touchdown celebration after the “Squabble” TikTok dance.

The Texans duo developed their handshake after observing one of CJ Stroud's cousins during an offseason trip to Los Angeles.

“When they came out to LA, I brought a couple of my cousins over to our house, and we were all dancing, having a good time. Tank was like, ‘What's that dance? Bruh, that's hard.' That was going to be our handshake. So maybe we just kind of dapped it up and started doing it,” Stroud said.

The Texans 2023 NFL Draft class through six weeks: CJ Stroud: 127 completions, 1,660 passing yards, 9 passing TD’s, 96.4 passer rating Will Anderson Jr: 24 pressures, 7 QB hits, 16 QB hurries Juice Scruggs: has not played yet Tank Dell: 19 receptions, 324 receiving yards, 2… pic.twitter.com/uJ1fuFZULi — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 16, 2023

CJ Stroud is a great leader for the Texans

The Texans made CJ Stroud the second overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ohio State football. Stroud's 1,660 passing yards currently ranks him fourth in the league. He has shown impressive accuracy through his first six starts. Stroud has thrown for nine touchdowns and just one interception through Week 6. With Stroud under center, the Texans have won three of their first six games.

One reason behind Stroud's early success is his exemplary leadership skills. He feels his teammates have trusted him more since training camp. First-year Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has certainly noticed this – he feels Stroud makes his teammates play hard every time.

It seems the Houston Texans found a keeper in quarterback CJ Stroud.