The Houston Texans are finding their way this season to some victories, even though starting quarterback C.J. Stroud is a rookie. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans has some simple explanations as to why that is, per ESPN.

“They want to protect better, you want to play better on defense, you want to play better on special teams,” Ryans said of Stroud's leadership. “You want to do everything you can do to do your job better.

“It's tough to play [quarterback]. But you see a young man who can make plays, and it makes guys play a little harder for him.”

It's not hard to see Stroud's leadership for the Texans, when you take a look at the stat sheet. In six games this season, the rookie is putting up some impressive numbers. He has 9 touchdowns to only one interception, and he's thrown for 1,660 yards. Stroud has two games with more than 300 yards passing, including a career high 384 yards in a game against the Colts. Stroud has certainly earned the coach's trust with that type of production.

The young gunslinger is making his case for NFL Rookie of the Year with those kinds of statistics. He certainly has to keep winning though. The Texans are 3-3 and coming off of a victory over the Saints. Stroud is a big reason why the team won the game, even though he threw his first interception of the season and had a season low 199 yards passing.

Houston's next game is against the struggling Carolina Panthers, who are 0-6 on the season. Time will tell if the Texans can keep it going.