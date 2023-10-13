There's no doubt that rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has had an impressive start to the season for the Houston Texans. Better yet, Stroud said that he believes the team is starting to trust him fully, according to NBC Sports.

“And then now, in this offense, when I get in the huddle and I’m saying the plays, guys look at me right in my eyes. Like, it feels like they trust me more than they did maybe in the preseason or like Week 1, [or] Week 2,” Stroud said.

“So I definitely think when you put it on the field, that’s when guys in the building and the organization, front office, the coaches, the players, everybody — even the chefs look at you different.”

It's no exaggeration that Stroud has a historic start to the season as he's breaking records through five games. Last week in the loss to the Falcons, he broke the rookie mark for most pass attempts without an interception which was held by Dak Prescott with 176.

CJ Stroud connecting the NFL to college

Even though he's still a first-year NFL player, the Texans are his team that he has to lead to the next level. He was asked about when he realized about taking ownership of the team and answered by reminiscing about college during his press conference Wednesday.

“That’s a great question. Me personally, I think it’s a certain look you get in the huddle from vets and guys who have done it and been there before,” Stroud said. “For me, in college, I remember starting off — we were really good and we ended up losing to Oregon, and I still played decently in that game, played pretty well. And I remember still getting hate from it, and guys would just rally around me, and I was like, ‘Alright, man. This is my offense. I've got this.'”

He was selected with the No. 2 overall pick coming out of Ohio State University where he put up impressive numbers, throwing for over 40 touchdowns in 2021 and 2022.

The California native should be in line to win offensive rookie of the year, especially with exciting Dolphins running back De'Von Achane being put on the IR. Stroud will continue to build off his hot start as the Texans will face the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.