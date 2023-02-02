Per usual, the coaching carousel has been in full effect since the end of the regular season. The most popular target of this group proved to be former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Ultimately, the Houston Texans won the battle in hiring the former NFL linebacker. He now seems set on returning his former team to glory.

Prior to accepting the Texans head coaching job, Ryans was sought out by several teams. This includes the Denver Broncos.

According to reports, prior to joining the Texans, the Broncos made one final push to go after Ryans. Upon turning them down, the team then traded for former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

During his introductory press conference on Thursday, DeMeco Ryans was asked about his decision in choosing the Texans over the Broncos. The former Texans linebacker made it clear why he chose to return to Houston with his answer.

“We’re thankful for the Broncos. It wasn’t a difficult decision to come to H-town. It was very easy.” stated Ryans according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Ryans’ history with the Texans organization likely played a key role in him taking the job.

DeMeco Ryans spent 10 seasons in the NFL, with six of them coming with the Texans. Following his retirement, he joined the 49ers staff. He spent the last two years as the defensive coordinator, where he became one of the biggest names in the NFL.

With Ryans now headed to the Texans, he will look to rebuild the franchise. Through the roster they already have in place, and with several high draft picks, this team could look vastly different come the start of the season.