The Houston Texans endured Christmas day embarrassment at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Fans who streamed Netflix watched the AFC South champs take a brutal 31-2 loss at NRG Stadium. Head coach DeMeco Ryans pointed out the culprit behind the loss.

Ryans revealed who became responsible for the 29-point beatdown, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle.

“We didn't play our best ball, and all of that starts with me,” Ryans shared. “A lack of execution.”

What's the plan now for Ryans moving forward from this difficult defeat?

“I'll text the next couple of days here to look at everything including myself,” Ryans said.

How bad did Texans look against Ravens? DeMeco Ryans outcoached

The Wednesday special not only brought Houston native Beyonce to the halftime stage. But Ryans shared the field with a past Super Bowl winning head coach in John Harbaugh.

The Ravens head coach clearly delivered a masterclass in December football coaching. Harbaugh turned to a punishing ground attack and relentless defense to pummel Ryans' team.

Derrick Henry piled 147 rushing yards and scored once. Henry continued to show how dynamic he is alongside Lamar Jackson. The Ravens quarterback combined for three touchdowns including firing two through the air.

Baltimore handed C.J. Stroud one of his worst outings yet in his young NFL career. The Ravens sacked him an astonishing five times. He was also held to only 185 passing yards.

While Stroud received a rough beating, Ryans was another who got humbled. This Christmas day massacre marks his most lopsided loss of his head coaching career. Even worse than the 34-7 beatdown at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 — which was a 27-point loss.

Houston is dominating the AFC South since Ryans' arrival. The Texans have captured back-to-back division titles. But the Ravens' game left Ryans blaming himself. He realizes that his coaching must raise another level for the Texans to become contenders.