On the very first play of their divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Houston Texans had a play that will likely go down in infamy. After letting up a monster return on the opening kickoff, Texans special teams player Kris Boyd lost his cool, throwing his helmet and getting into a scuffle with their special teams coordinator. Not only did he shove his own coach, but taking his helmet off cost the Texans 15 more yards on a play that already got the Chiefs near the red zone. And after the game, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans gave his thoughts on the whole ordeal, per Aaron Wilson on X.

“With [Kris Boyd], what happened, that I saw, is we can't come out on the first play and throw our helmet,” Ryans said. “Like, we understand that's silly and that's not what we teach. That's not what we're about at all. So, for us to be here at this moment and to throw our helmet, we know the rules. We know we can't do that, and it just puts the team in a negative light to start the game. We give a big return, we take our helmet off, then add 15 more yards to the play, it's just not smart football.”

Following this response, reporters asked Ryans about Boyd's scuffle with special teams coordinator Frank Ross, but his answer was a bit lackluster.

“I did not see that,” Ryans said.

Expand Tweet

Now, with the Texans beginning their offseason earlier than they would've liked, Ryans isn't pleased with how the Texans seemed to have shot themselves in the feet, beginning on the very first play.

Teams that face the Chiefs seem to believe they have to beat the refs, too, but the Texans will have a hard time claiming that too much. Though fans thought Mahomes was getting too many penalties his way, their start to the game almost couldn't have been worse.