In the Houston Texans entire history, no head coach has gotten more wins than Gary Kubiak's 125. As DeMeco Ryans steps into his new role in Houston, Kubiak thinks the Texans picked the perfect candidate in Ryans.

Kubiak was the Texans lead man from 2006-2013. Ryans was a part of Kubiak's first draft class with the team as the now coach spent 2006-2011 playing in Houston. Kubiak commended Ryans for who he was as a player, but says he was an even better person. With Ryans now stepping into his shoes, Kubiak thinks Houston's new HC is ready for the challenge, via Josh Criswell of the Houston Chronicle.

“I can tell you this: the city of Houston's got a tremendous young man running the program, Kubiak said. “Just get behind him. He'll do the work, and I have no doubt that he'll be successful.”

“He knows how to do it the right way. He has been around some good programs,” Kubiak continued. “He's got his hands full, but he works his tail off.”

DeMeco Ryans has been preparing for his head coaching opportunity as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. This past year, the 49ers ranked first in total defense, allowing 300.6 yards per game.

That's a stark difference from the Texans, who ranked 30th in total defense by allowing 379.5 YPG. Overall, Houston hasn't been to the postseason since 2019; the last time they won 5+ games. The Texans are counting on Ryans to help right the ship. Kubiak thinks he's the right man for the job.