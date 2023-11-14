Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shares his thoughts on the suspension to linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was on The Pat McAfee show on ESPN and was asked about Tuesday's news regarding the suspension of linebacker Denzel Perryman. Ryans spoke openly with McAfee and said that he has been in touch with the defensive player and that it's a blow to lose him for three games according to DJ Bien-Aime.

“I've spoken with Denzel. Tough conversation and he knows it. We hate to lose a good player, he's a starting linebacker for us,” Ryans said. “We'll just let the process play out. It's real hard news to hear but we'll have our young guys stepping up, ready to go.”

In the official NFL press release about the suspension, it said that the reason for Perryman's absence will be because of “violations” that are supposed to not put other players in harms way. The league even specifies that such events happened in last Sunday's game where the Texans won against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Denzel Perryman of the Houston Texans has been suspended without pay for three games for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, including during this Sunda​​​​y's game against the Cincinnati Bengals,” the press release said.

So far on the season, Perryman has racked up 41 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, and half a sack. Like Ryans said on the Pat McAfee Show, he'll be looking for players in the linebacker group to step up as the Texans' next game will be facing the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. Both teams had unexpected wins last weekend, but only one can be the victor this time around.