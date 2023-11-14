Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman is reportedly being suspended for three games following the team's Week 10 victory

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman has been suspended for three games, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Perryman is being suspended for repeated violations of NFL playing rules which are in place to protect players, and his most recent violation was his seventh helmet foul, according to Rapoport.

The NFL released an official announcement, via Rapoport as well.

Here is the official announcement. pic.twitter.com/0hKGq4afr1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2023

“Denzel Perryman of the Houston Texans has been suspended without pay for three games for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, including during this Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals,” the announcement reads. “NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension for a violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 10 (a) which states that ‘it is a foul if a player lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent.'”

As noted above, Perryman will be suspended without pay. He is reportedly set to lose $358,823 of his 2023 salary and a potential bonus as a result of the suspension, per Spotrac.

Texans will try to find success without Perryman

CJ Stroud and the Texans defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday 30-27. Houston's record improved to 5-4 with the victory, and they appear to be a legitimate playoff contender.

The Texans defense has endured its share of ups and downs though. Losing Denzel Perryman for three games is far from ideal. The 30-year-old plays a key role for Houston and the Texans will need their all-around defense to step up amid his absence.

Houston will look to stay in the win column in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona doesn't project to pose much of a threat to the Texans, but they were able to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Kyler Murray's first game back from injury in Week 10.