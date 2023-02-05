DeMeco Ryans’ hiring has brought an air of excitement and joy to the Houston Texans fanbase. The former player-turned-coach was highly regarded as one of the best coaching candidates this year. His work in making the San Francisco 49ers dominant mad him an appealing option. If you’re not convinced, here’s current New York Jets coach and former colleague of Ryans Robert Saleh praising the Texans head coach.

Robert Saleh: “DeMeco (Ryans) is awesome. He’s going to do great. This is a really cool opportunity for him. Captain ‘Meco: phenomenal, family man, obviously relatable. As a former player, he has that empathy and relatability. He’s very, very smart. He’s always trying to learn. I think that’s what you appreciate the most out of him.”

Saleh has first-hand experience on DeMeco Ryans’ talent and excellence. He was part of the coaching staff in Houston that nurtured Ryans into becoming a Pro Bowler. Then, he and Ryans worked together under Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers, with Saleh leaving early and leaving the DC job to the now-Texans head coach.

Now, Ryans will be the next product of Shanahan’s coaching tree to get a shot at a head coaching job. So far, the results have been promising: Saleh and Mike McDaniel (Miami Dolphins) have impressed in their first few years. Ryans will now have the task of remodeling the Texans into a contending team.

The Texans are giving DeMeco Ryans the luxury of modeling the team to his image. We’ll see how this former player and well-loved figure leads Houston to victory.