During the Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence was hit hard by Azeez Al-Shaair, which caused him to leave the game with a head injury. After Al-Shaair landed the unnecessary hit, players from the Jaguars got into a scuffle with him and the other Texans players. As the scuffle was taking place, Lawrence was still on the ground, and he looked to be fencing after taking the hit.

After the game, head coach DeMeco Ryans shared his thoughts about the play but also said good things about Al-Shaair.

“It's unfortunate,” Ryans said. “That's not what we're coaching. We want to be smart in everything we do and not hurt the team. We got a penalty there, and we just have to be smart when the quarterback is going down.

“It's not representative of who Azeez is. Azeez is a smart player, really great leader for us. We felt his presence not being there, and it really affected us on the defensive side. That's not what we were coaching, we didn't want to see the melee and all of the aftermath, that's not what we're about.”

Expand Tweet

There's a good chance that the league will discipline Al-Shaair, and it will most likely be a fine coming his way.

Trevor Lawerence takes hard hit from Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair

After the game, head coach Doug Pederson also shared his thoughts about the hit.

“It’s a play that has no business in our league,” Pederson said.

Trevor Lawrence had just returned after missing the past two games with an injury, and it's not certain if he'll miss any games with this current injury. If he does miss any more time, Mac Jones will step in for Lawrence and take over the starting spot.

The Jaguars season has not gone as planned, and they've been looking for some type of momentum to hang onto.