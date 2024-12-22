Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a gruesome and devastating injury in the team's 27-19 Week 16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Dell suffered a dislocated knee cap and stayed in a Kansas hospital overnight. On Sunday, head coach DeMeco Ryans shared a little good news, that Dell was headed home to Texas.

“Coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters that Tank Dell is returning to Houston as we speak and evaluating the next options,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

The insider also shared some insight about what happened on the field when the Tank Dell injury happened.

“My understanding is that this is a dislocated kneecap for Tank Dell, which is why his teammates say, “Don't move, don't move!” because the kneecap was, frankly not where it was supposed to be, and if you move your leg, if you bend it, you can do serious damage,” Rapoport shared. “Tank Dell was transported immediately to the University of Kansas Medical Center to stay overnight … mostly as a precaution. Wanted to make sure he had the best care possible, taking him to a Traum 1 — Tier 1 center.”

When Rapoport gave the report, it was unclear how long he would stay in the hospital and whether or not he would have surgery immediately on his knee. It now sounds like Dell and the Texans will make that decision back in Houston.

This is just the latest injury to the Texans' wide receiver corps, a group that has been decimated by injuries. Offseason acquisition Stefon Diggs went out for the season in Week 8 with a torn ACL and Nico Collins has missed four games with a hamstring injury.

For Dell, this is his second season in the NFL and the second one that has ended with an injury. HIs rookie campaign was cut short by a broken leg.