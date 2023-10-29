The Houston Texans were expected to win over the Carolina Panthers but the unexpected happened. CJ Stroud and Bryce Young's 2023 NFL Draft quarterback battle finally happened and it went the way of the first overall pick. DeMeco Ryans was not at all pleased after losing to a squad that has not notched a victory before this in the season. The Texans head coach outlined his feelings immediately after the loss, via the Texans' X account.

“We just got to execute better, all the way across the board. A tight game like this comes down to the details and executing,” were the words that DeMeco Ryans let out after their 13-t0-15 loss.

The Texans struggled to get efficient against the Panthers' secondary. No one suffered more than CJ Stroud in the pocket. He notched 16 completions on 24 passing attempts. This got them only 140 passing yards without a touchdown.

Bryce Young took advantage of these shortcomings and started shining for what looked like the first time this season. His 22 completions on 31 passing attempts were huge against the Texans. The Houston secondary allowed 235 passing yards and a touchdown from the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. All of this led to a very close loss which did not please Texans fans.

Ryans and the squad have a lot to learn after this loss. They currently sit at a three-win to four-loss record in the game. The aim is to break even in their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Will they be able to pull it off?