The highly touted corner is starting to make his presence known in the Houston backfield.

Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud and first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans are trying to become the first rookie QB/head coach combo to earn an NFL playoff berth since the Indianapolis Colts Andrew Luck and Frank Reich in 2012. Defensive contributors like Derek Stingley Jr. will help get them there.

Stingley had two interceptions in the team's 22-17 win over the Denver Broncos Sunday. The second-year corner shared thoughts on his performance post-game. Check out the video here.

“It's a good feeling to do what I've been doing,” Stingley said after the game. “But that's only because we're communicating in the back end, and we're playing together as a defense. But we still have some stuff to clean up.”

22-year-old Stingley was selected third overall out of LSU by the Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft, becoming one of the highest-selected cornerbacks in NFL draft history. His two picks yesterday doubled his career high. His first interception came off Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Week 5 of the 2022 season.

Entering the year, the AFC South was expected to be one of the weaker divisions in the NFL, but the opposite has occurred. The 7-5 Texans are vying for the AFC's seventh playoff spot in third place in the division, while 7-5 Indianapolis Colts and 8-3 Jacksonville Jaguars would have playoff spots secured if the season were to end today.

The Texans now have 11 interceptions as a team this season, tied for 10th most in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers lead the NFL with 15 team interceptions, while the Tennesee Titans rank last with just three.