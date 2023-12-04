CJ Stroud set a new NFL record against the Denver Broncos Sunday, continuing his impressive rookie season with the Houston Texans

Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud continues to impress. It is clear he has what it takes to be a superstar NFL quarterback. Stroud's latest feat saw him surpass former Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck.

Stroud now holds the record for the most passing yards in a five-game span for a rookie quarterback with a mark of 1,740, passing Luck's previous record of 1,625, per Dante Koplowitz-Fleming of NFL.com.

Stroud and the Texans own a 7-5 record as well following their Week 13 victory over the Denver Broncos. Houston has upset the odds so far in 2023 and their future is bright. There were not many people around the NFL world who expected the Texans to already emerge as a playoff contender.

Sure, hopes for CJ Stroud were high. But Stroud is performing better than a promising rookie. He looks like a star veteran under center for Houston, yet, he is only 22-years old.

CJ Stroud's 2023 season

Stroud currently leads the NFL in passing yards with 3,540, per Pro Football Reference. He would become the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to lead the league in passing yards, per Koplowitz-Fleming.

Stroud also has a 63.4 completion percentage and 20 passing touchdowns. He has only thrown five interceptions as well.

Winning the Rookie of the Year will be a strong accomplishment. Right now, though, Stroud is being mentioned among the MVP candidates. And that is not surprising given his ability to lead the Texans to wins and his elite passing yards total.

CJ Stroud and the Texans will try to finish the 2023 campaign on a high note. Houston will travel to New York to battle the Jets in Week 14.