NFL teams are making a lot of roster decisions before Tuesday afternoon's 53-man roster deadline. The Houston Texans are in the process of paring down their roster, and they've made some surprising choices on Monday. The latest move by the Texans is releasing former All-Pro cornerback Desmond King, per NFL insider Dov Kleiman.

A fifth-round pick out of Iowa in 2017, Desmond King developed into a very solid defensive back. He spent his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, earning a First Team All-Pro selection in 2018. King also returns kicks and punts and made the All-Pro Second Team in the same season as a punt returner. He has two career punt return touchdowns and three defensive touchdowns.

The Chargers traded King to the Tennessee Titans in 2020, the last year of his rookie contract. He finished out the season with the Titans before signing with the Texans in the 2021 offseason. After a strong season with the Texans, in which he posted career highs in tackles (93) and interceptions (3), he signed a two-year contract extension before the 2022 season. He played well for the Texans again in 2022, with another 89 tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions.

Given his strong level of play in two seasons with the team, this is a surprising roster cut by the Texans. King had only one year left on his deal worth just $3.5 million. The Texans are in rebuild mode however, and at 28, King probably doesn't line up with the team's timeline. Houston spent the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft on cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU. The team also cut starting linebacker Christian Kirksey, who was a team captain in 2022, on Monday.

As for King, he will likely find another team sooner rather than later. There are bound to be teams looking for veteran defensive back depth, and King's versatility makes him pretty much a plug and play option. He can play outside or as a nickel, and he also contributes on special teams as a return specialist.