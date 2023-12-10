The Texans should have Noah Brown ready to go in Week 14 as they prepare to face the Jets without Tank Dell.

The Houston Texans are perhaps the most pleasant surprise in the 2023 NFL season. Rookies C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. are crushing it and the playoffs are well within sight. As they take on the New York Jets in Week 14, they should have wide receiver Noah Brown in action.

The Texans need all the help they can in the receiving game after losing Tank Dell for the remainder of the season. Brown is expected to play despite being listed as questionable due to a knee injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He did not practice on Friday but was a full participant on Thursday.

In six games this season, the 27-year-old Brown has 21 catches for 439 yards and a touchdown. He will be a huge complementary piece alongside Nico Collins and Robert Woods in the passing game with Stroud.

The Texans will be without tight end Dalton Schultz due to a hamstring injury and offensive tackle George Fant and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins are listed as questionable. The Jets' defense is one of the best units in the NFL, so the Texans will have to bring their A-game on offense.

Heading into this week's games, Houston is a Wild Card team and just a game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South race. The Indianapolis Colts have the same record of 7-5. Although the Texans are playing with house money at this point, it could help them out immensely to get playoff experience. Having Noah Brown in action this week should help them with that goal.