The Houston Texans will be sidelining tight end Dalton Schultz for Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to an injured hamstring, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schultz missed team practice the past two days, in addition to logging limited minutes during Wednesday's as well. Aside from Schultz, the Texans continue to monitor a few others who are currently questionable for Sunday, namely wide receiver Noah Brown, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and offensive tackle George Fant.

Houston can only hope no one else succumbs to injuries, especially after losing Tank Dell to a season-ending fractured fibula in their previous outing.

Schultz's hamstring has been bothering him for a while now, evidenced when the 27-year-old missed Houston's week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. The Utah native has been averaging 11.4 receiving yards per contest this season, along with a total of 40 receptions and five touchdowns in 11 games played.

With Dalton Schultz out, the Texans will be fielding in Brevin Jordan, who had a season-high 64 receiving yards in the team's win over the Broncos. Jordan looks to continue where he left off, as the Texans face a Jets team who are currently trying to find answers to their season struggles.

Led by new head coach DeMeco Ryans and promising young quarterback CJ Stroud, who is undoubtedly the league's top rookie this season, not to mention an MVP candidate as well, the Texans continue to defy expectations. Labeled by many as the biggest surprise team this season, the Houston faithful eagerly await what other surprises the team has in store.