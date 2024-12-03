The Houston Texans have stumbled a bit as of late, barely holding on to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon in what was not the most aesthetically pleasing contest on the whole. Quarterback CJ Stroud has regressed significantly in his second season in the NFL, and Houston is now having to fight for a spot in the playoffs despite a red hot start to the season.

One person who has drawn the ire of the fanbase over the last few weeks for his seemingly uninventive playcalling is offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. However, recently, the Texans' general manager stood by the OC as the guy moving forward, per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

“Nick Caserio said ‘absolutely not' in terms of changing offensive play callers. Said Bobby Slowik is a ‘great coach,'” reported Bien-Aime.

Slowik was largely credited with helping develop CJ Stroud into one of the best rookie quarterbacks the league has season in recent years a season ago, and is expected to field head coaching offers from other organizations at the conclusion of this season.

Can the Texans turn their season around?

Just a few weeks into this 2024-25 NFL campaign, things were looking great for the Texans, as the team started 5-1 and seemed to be fully worthy of all of the preseason hype they garnered.

However, fast forward to the present moment and there is now legitimate concern over whether or not the Texans will even be able to make the playoffs at all. There have been some ugly losses for Houston so far this year, including a disastrous collapse at home vs the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, as well as a road loss to the lowly New York Jets.

Overall, Houston has won just one game this year against a team with a winning record: the Buffalo Bills, which, it should be noted, was a very impressive victory, and represents the last time the Bills lost a game.

Still, it's fair to assume that Texans fans were hoping to see more from their team this year, especially considering how quickly the squad burst onto the scene last year under Stroud's leadership and then added several key pieces in the offseason.

In any case, the Texans will have a much-needed bye week before next taking the field on December 15 at home against the Miami Dolphins.