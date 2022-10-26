fbpx
Texans part ways with franchise tackle leader after request for release

The Houston Texans are in the process of splitting ways with veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. According to an update from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Grugier-Hill has asked the Texans to release him, and it doesn’t seem the team has any plans of objecting to his request.

“Veteran LB Kamu Grugier-Hill asked for and will be given his release from the #Texans, per me and @RapSheet . He has 40 tackles this season and leaves Houston ranking first (20) and second (18) in franchise history in tackles in a game.”

Grugier-Hill’s request came just under a week before the NFL’s trade deadline and just after he saw the fewest snaps in a game this season. It’s probable that Grugier-Hill is also frustrated by the decrease in playing time of late. After logging in 92 and 71 defensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively, he has not been on the field in a game for more than 68 snaps. Then in Week 7’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road, Grugier-Hill was only let on the field for 18 snaps.

It was also his first non-start of the season, with the Texans opting to start rookie Christian Harris in his place, which seems to be the team’s plan going forward.

Grugier-Hill has been with the Texans since 2021 when he signed the first of his two one-year deals with the team.

Prior to landing in Houston, Kamu Grugier-Hill played with the Philadelphia Eagles in his first four seasons n the NFL and then with the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

