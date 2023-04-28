A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

As expected, the Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft had no shortage of action whatsoever. The Houston Texans made all sorts of waves early on in the evening by not only selecting new cornerstone quarterback CJ Stroud as the No. 2 overall pick but also trading up nine spots to get their hands on Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3.

We all had a good hunch that the Texans were going to select Stroud for the second pick, but Houston put the whole league on notice after pulling the trigger on a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 pick.

Unsurprisingly, this totally unexpected turn of events has NFL Twitter going crazy:

That’s some wild shit Texans — Big Ry 🦦 (@AirNordin23) April 28, 2023

Heck no. The Texans had the extra picks. This is fine for us. Let one more QB go top 7 or let Atlanta trade out for someone to take Levis. — Aaron Williams (@AWilliams850) April 28, 2023

The Texans are mental — Sports ON Tap Brothers🎙️ (@thesportsontap) April 28, 2023

No way the NFL let Houston become a powerhouse — Pissy Pamper (@yungggboyyy) April 28, 2023

Massive Dub for the Texans — PakiTexan (@Mirza12Pokeball) April 28, 2023

oh i'm a jaguars fan laughing my ass off at the texans LOL — Carly (@carlyks) April 28, 2023

There’s a lot more where that comes from but you get the gist. Simply put, the fans were not expecting the Texans to make this big a splash in the NFL Draft, and they have left social media absolutely stunned.

In exchange for the No. 3 pick, the Texans have sent the 12th overall pick to the Cardinals along with the No. 33 pick, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2024 third-round pick. Houston has also received a fourth-round pick from Arizona as part of the deal.

The Texans have just set themselves up for quite a season ahead with a new star quarterback in Stroud and a defensive stalwart in Anderson. Incoming first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans has been hinting all along that this is Houston’s plan in the draft, and boy has the team delivered.